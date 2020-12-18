Sports World: Cavani charged over racial term in IG post

Cavani charged over racial term in IG post

LONDON • Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been charged with an aggravated breach of the Football Association's rules for using the word "negrito" in an Instagram post last month.

The Uruguay international defended the term as an affectionate greeting as it is not considered offensive in Latin American context.

He has until Jan 4 to respond to the charge, which carries a three-game ban.

3 Black Cats games off after virus cases

LONDON • Sunderland's next three League One games have been postponed following an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club, the English Football League (EFL) said on Wednesday.

The postponed third-tier games at Shrewsbury and at home to Blackpool and Hull City will be rearranged for a later date.

Thomas, McIlroy to play in Tour opener

ABU DHABI • Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, two of the world's top four golfers, committed on Wednesday to playing in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship next month.

The Jan 21-24 event will open the European Tour calendar for next year and is the first of four Rolex Series tournaments.

Record 23 F1 races confirmed for 2021

PARIS • Next year's Formula One season will have a record 23 races, as the FIA World Motor Sport Council has approved the provisional list of races, the FIA announced on Wednesday.

The just-ended season had been planned for 22 races but was completed with only 17 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix in April was cancelled because of the coronavirus and is not on next year's schedule.

The Singapore Grand Prix, also cancelled this year, is set to return on Oct 3.

