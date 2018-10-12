Sports World: Catch rapid-fire netball next month

Catch rapid-fire netball next month

This year's M1 Corporate Netball Challenge will feature the Fast5 format on Nov 10 and 11 at the Kallang Netball Centre.

Instead of seven players taking to the court, Fast5 is a five-a-side game with several rule changes, including goals that are worth three points when converted from distance. Visit netball.org.sg for more information.

S'pore's Max 7th in YOG 200m breast

BUENOS AIRES • Swimmer Maximillian Ang finished seventh in the 200m breaststroke final in 2min 18.85sec at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina on Wednesday.

Japan's Yu Hanaguruma won in 2:11.63, followed by Greece's Savvas Thomoglou (2:13.62) and Poland's Jan Kalusowski (2:13.72).

Umtiti may need knee operation

BARCELONA • Samuel Umtiti's knee injury is not healing as planned and he may be forced to undergo surgery which would put him out of action until next year, the Spanish media reported yesterday.

The France defender has not played for Barcelona since their shock 2-1 defeat by Leganes on Sept 26 and Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo said Umtiti is expected to miss the LaLiga champions' clash with Sevilla on Saturday week and the Clasico against Real Madrid on Oct 28.

REUTERS

Monaco fire coach after poor start

PARIS • French Ligue 1 football club Monaco fired coach Leonardo Jardim yesterday following a poor start to the season which has left last season's runners-up 18th in the 20-team table.

The 44-year-old Portuguese had been in charge for just over four seasons, winning the league title in the 2016-17 season and reaching the Champions League semi-finals that term.

REUTERS

Bendtner charged for cabbie attack

COPENHAGEN • Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner was yesterday charged with violence after an incident with a Copenhagen taxi driver last month.

The former Arsenal forward, who now plays for Rosenborg in Norway, was arrested last month after being reported to the police by the driver, who suffered a broken jaw in the altercation.

REUTERS

Federer, Djokovic win in Shanghai

SHANGHAI • Two-time Shanghai Masters champion Roger Federer was far from his best against Roberto Bautista Agut, but the Swiss did enough to beat the Spaniard 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 yesterday to set up a quarter-final clash with Japanese Kei Nishikori.

Wimbledon and US Open champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia exacted revenge over Marco Cecchinato with a 6-4, 6-0 victory for his 28th win in 30 matches since losing to the Italian in the French Open quarter-finals in June.

REUTERS

Burgoon leads by 1 at CIMB Classic

KUALA LUMPUR • Unheralded American Bronson Burgoon outshone Ryder Cup stars Justin Thomas and Paul Casey as he shot a nine-under 63 to lead the US$7 million (S$9.7 million) CIMB Classic by one stroke yesterday.

Former world No. 1 Thomas was three shots behind Burgoon, along with seven other players including Casey.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE