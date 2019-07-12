Sports World: CAS lifts Olympic ban on Russia's Mutko

CAS lifts Olympic ban on Russia's Mutko

MOSCOW • The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has overturned a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to exclude former Russian sports minister Vitaly Mutko from attending the Olympic Games, according to court documents published yesterday.

The IOC in 2017 excluded him from "any participation in all future Olympic Games" as part of Russia's suspension from last year's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics for what it called the "systematic manipulation of the anti-doping system".

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister, who served as the country's sports minister from 2008 to 2016, told RIA news agency that he was pleased with the CAS decision.

Koscielny no-show infuriates Arsenal

LONDON • Arsenal captain and defender Laurent Koscielny, who has attracted interest from French sides with a year left on his contract, has refused to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour to the United States, the Premier League club said yesterday.

In an official statement, the Gunners said the club were "very disappointed by Laurent's actions, which are against our clear instructions", with The Guardian reporting that disciplinary proceedings have started.

Origi inks contract extension with Reds

LONDON • European champions Liverpool have tied Divock Origi to a new long-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

While the Belgium forward has largely been a peripheral figure at Anfield since arriving in 2014, he played an important role last season, scoring seven goals in all competitions, including in last month's Champions League final as the club lifted their sixth European Cup.

Warner to pay $107m penalty for bribes

NEW YORK • Former Fifa vice-president and North American regional football president Jack Warner has been ordered to pay US$79 million (S$107 million) in damages by a US federal judge.

He was accused of taking kickbacks from media-rights deals for Concacaf events and taking bribes in relation to Fifa votes for hosting the 2010 World Cup that was awarded to South Africa.

