Sports World: CAS affirms Salazar's four-year doping ban

CAS affirms Salazar's four-year doping ban

LAUSANNE • Athletics coach Alberto Salazar's four-year suspension for a series of doping violations was yesterday upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The former head of the now-shuttered Nike Oregon Project, best known for coaching Britain's four-gold Olympic champion Mo Farah, was suspended in 2019.

A four-year ban on Jeffrey Brown, the physician and endocrinologist who worked alongside Salazar, was also upheld by the body.

Vettel and Stroll stay on with Aston Martin

LONDON • Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel and Canadian Lance Stroll will race for Aston Martin next season in an unchanged driver line-up, the team said yesterday.

Vettel, who won his titles with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013, joined at the end of last year from Ferrari. Executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, who is the father of Lance, had assured reporters this week that the German was set to stay after media speculation he might not.

Long breaks in tennis might be cut soon

LONDON • Inordinately long toilets breaks or medical timeouts at critical moments could soon be a thing of the past in men's tennis with the ATP Tour planning to impose stricter rules, a source at the men's governing body said.

The practice has long been a bugbear of players, most recently at the US Open where Stefanos Tsitsipas was accused of gamesmanship for taking a lengthy trip to the bathroom at critical points in his matches. The source said that "there will be a change to the rules" but details are yet to be revealed.

Nadal faces long road back after foot injury

MADRID • Rafael Nadal, 35, admitted on Wednesday that he faces a "difficult" and "painful" recovery from the foot injury that forced him to miss Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open.

He said his foot is still a "little sore" in a presentation of a documentary about his tennis academy.

