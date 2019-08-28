Sports World: Cantona 3rd United man to get Uefa prize

Cantona 3rd United man to get Uefa prize

LAUSANNE • Former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona, 53, will receive the Uefa President's Award in recognition of his playing career and commitment to charitable causes after it, European football's governing body announced yesterday.

The Frenchman will be presented the award in Monaco tomorrow during the Champions League group stage draw.

He joins a list of previous recipients comprising Johann Cruyff, Alfredo Di Stefano and Eusebio. He is also the third former United player to receive the award after Bobby Charlton in 2008 and David Beckham last year.

REUTERS

Lukaku gets off the mark in Serie A debut

MILAN • Forward Romelu Lukaku scored on his debut for Inter Milan as they made a flying start under new coach Antonio Conte with a 4-0 win over promoted Lecce in Serie A on Monday.

Marcelo Brozovic, with an exquisite curling shot, and Stefano Sensi gave Inter a 2-0 half-time lead before Lukaku, signed from Manchester United this month, opened his account on the hour. Antonio Candreva completed the rout with a stunning strike from 35m.

REUTERS

NBA star Jeremy Lin heads to Beijing

LOS ANGELES • Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win a National Basketball Association title, is moving to the Beijing Shougang Ducks, the team announced yesterday, bringing one of China's favourite players to its domestic league.

Lin, whose parents are from Chinese Taipei, was part of the Toronto Raptors team that won the NBA championship last season, but he was often benched during the play-offs as he struggled with his form.

The man behind the "Linsanity" hysteria of 2012 when he was with the New York Knicks became an unrestricted free agent this summer but struggled to find a new team in the NBA.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE