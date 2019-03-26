Sports World: Cannavaro’s stint may end even sooner

Cannavaro's stint may end even sooner

SHANGHAI • Fabio Cannavaro's short reign as China coach could already be over, after the hosts were beaten for the second time in five days yesterday while again failing to score.

The World Cup winner was put in charge 10 days ago, but local media had speculated that the China Cup amounted to an audition to be fellow Italian Marcello Lippi's long-term successor.

The home side followed up Thursday's 1-0 loss to Thailand with another disjointed display to end bottom in the four-team tournament, going down 1-0 to lower-ranked Uzbekistan without mustering a shot on target in front of a sparse crowd for the mid-afternoon match in Nanning.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Talk of Schumi Jr testing in F1 car

LONDON • Mick Schumacher, the son of record world champion Michael Schumacher, is set for his first Formula One tests with Ferrari next week, according to multiple news reports yesterday.

Motor racing websites autosport.com and motorsport.com claimed that Schumacher will test for Ferrari next Tuesday and for partner team Alfa Romeo the following day in Bahrain.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Ferrari that the 20-year-old will be part of the tests.

DPA

Blues exits in doubt after freeze on moves

LONDON • Chelsea players looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer may have to rethink their plans, after defender Andreas Christensen told Danish daily Ekstra Bladet there was a freeze on squad movement as the Premier League club appeal against their transfer ban.

The Blues were handed a one-year ban by Fifa last month and fined 600,000 Swiss francs (S$816,570), after they were found guilty of breaching rules on overseas players under the age of 18.

The 22-year-old, who has made just three league starts this season, has been linked with Bayern Munich and Barcelona, but he might have to put their interest on ice as "Chelsea want to keep all the players".

REUTERS

Ko comes from 4 back to win Founders Cup

LOS ANGELES • South Korea's Ko Jin-young's seven birdies included a late string of three in a row, pushing her to a third LPGA title on Sunday at the Founders Cup in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 23-year-old started the final day four off the lead of Liu Yu, but a bogey-free round of seven-under 65 at Wildfire Golf Club carried her to a total of 22-under 266 and a one-shot victory over the Chinese player, Spain's Carlota Ciganda and American sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda.

This was Ko's first victory on American soil, after titles at the 2017 KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea and last year's Women's Australian Open, which contributed to her winning Rookie of the Year honours.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE