Sports World : Call for Clasico to be switched to Madrid

Call for Clasico to be switched to Madrid

BARCELONA • La Liga yesterday requested that the Spanish Football Federation move the upcoming Clasico meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid to Madrid amid growing protests and political tensions in Catalonia.

On Monday, nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed between nine and 13 years for their role in an illegal referendum and subsequent failed independence bid, sparking protests and clashes.

The match is scheduled for Oct 26 at the Nou Camp, but league officials are seeking to first play the reverse fixture, originally set for March at the Santiago Bernabeu, owing to the ongoing unrest.

REUTERS

Nationals soar into first World Series

WASHINGTON • The Washington Nationals can be excused for their haste, rushing into the Major League Baseball team's first World Series appearance with a seven-run first inning to earn a 7-4 victory over the St Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Yan Gomes and Trea Turner drove in two runs each in the first inning, as the Nationals pulled off the first play-off series sweep in franchise history.

They will open the World Series on the road next Tuesday against the winner of the Houston Astros-New York Yankees American League Championship Series.

REUTERS

Froome faces slog to get ready for Tour

LONDON • A Tour de France made up of 29 lung-busting climbs would appear to be tailor-made for Chris Froome, but the four-time champion admitted on Tuesday night that he may not even be on the start line at next year's race.

He told reporters it was "impossible to say" and he needed "to get up to the right level before we even start talking about who will be the (Team Ineos) leader".

The Briton is recovering after suffering multiple injuries in June when he hit a brick wall at high speed, fracturing his ribs, leg and elbow, and Froome revealed that he was at only "35 per cent" on the bike.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE