Sports World: Butt to link youth and first team in new role

Butt to link youth and first team in new role

LONDON • Manchester United have promoted Nicky Butt to head of first team development, reporting directly to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the football club announced on Monday.

The ex-England midfielder, who played 387 games for United, has moved up from academy head to help "create a seamless journey for young players stepping up to the next level".

United, who finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last season, have promoted Nick Cox to Head of Academy.

REUTERS

Newcastle reported for poaching Bruce

LONDON • Newcastle United have been reported to the Premier League by Championship football club Sheffield Wednesday over the appointment of the Owls' former manager Steve Bruce.

The much-travelled Bruce, 58, quit the Yorkshire club on Monday last week after talks with Newcastle, who named him manager two days later to replace the departed Rafa Benitez. Second-tier side Wednesday responded by saying they were disappointed to hear the news of Bruce's appointment via a public statement and were taking legal advice.

REUTERS

Duncan back on Spurs bench as assistant

LOS ANGELES • San Antonio great Tim Duncan is returning to the Spurs as an assistant under long-time head coach Gregg Popovich, the National Basketball Association team announced on Monday.

The 43-year-old, who played 19 seasons with the Spurs and won five NBA titles under Popovich from 1997-2016, has been a familiar figure at the Spurs practice facility since he retired in 2016, helping out informally.

Will Hardy, who joined the Spurs as a basketball operations intern in 2010, has also been appointed as assistant coach alongside Duncan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE