Sports World: Business as usual for now: British officials

Business as usual for now: British officials

LONDON • Sporting events in Britain will go ahead as planned despite drastic measures being taken elsewhere in the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the country's ministers.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden told the BBC yesterday that it would be "premature" to cancel fixtures as officials from a number of sports gathered in London to discuss the impact of the virus, although the situation remained "under review".

As of yesterday, Britain had 280 cases of Covid-19 with three deaths.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Svitolina ends 17-month drought

MONTERREY • Top seed Elina Svitolina prevailed in a three-hour thriller against Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 to seize her first title of the tennis season at the Monterrey Open in Mexico on Sunday night.

In a battle of perseverance, Czech Bouzkova had seven break point chances in the marathon opening game, finally converting on the seventh, which set the tone for the long battle ahead.

Ukrainian Svitolina went on to win five breaks of her own over the duration of the match to end a title drought of 17 months, dating back to her triumph at the 2018 WTA Finals in Singapore.

REUTERS

Kenin stops the rot to land maiden Lyon title

LYON • Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to win the inaugural Lyon WTA event on Sunday night.

American Kenin, the tournament top seed, took one hour and 49 minutes to beat her 136th-ranked German opponent.

The victory lifted Kenin to fourth in the women's rankings yesterday, and ended a slump. Before this tournament, she had not won a singles match since Melbourne, with first-round losses in Dubai and Doha.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Torreira blow leaves the Gunners reeling

LONDON • Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira will be ruled out for up to 10 weeks after fracturing his right ankle in last week's 2-0 FA Cup fifth round victory at Portsmouth, the English Premier League club said yesterday.

The injury will likely end the Uruguay international's season, with the Gunners ninth in the table, having garnered 40 points from 28 games.

REUTERS