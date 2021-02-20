Sports World: Burns on fire with 64 at Genesis Invitational

Burns on fire with 64 at Genesis Invitational

LOS ANGELES • Sam Burns birdied the last three holes to seize a two-stroke lead over fellow American Max Homa and England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, after Thursday's opening round of the PGA Genesis Invitational.

World No. 147 Burns, a 24-year-old chasing his first Tour victory, fired a seven-under 64 at Riviera Country Club.

A pack on 67 included Sweden's Alex Noren, Australian Matt Jones, Chile's Joaquin Niemann and American Patrick Cantlay.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Most of Asia's World Cup qualifiers postponed

KUALA LUMPUR • A majority of the remaining matches in the second phase of Asia's qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup have been postponed until June due to travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said yesterday.

The AFC added that four matches will be held as scheduled on March 25 and 30 at their respective venues. The remaining rescheduled games are to be played in a centralised format from May 31 to June 15.

REUTERS