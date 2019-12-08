Sports World: Bucks take winning streak to 14 games

Bucks take winning streak to 14 games

LOS ANGELES • Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their National Basketball Association-best winning streak to 14 games with a 119-91 win on Friday night over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

The Bucks (20-3) improved to 10-1 at home.

In Portland, the Los Angeles Lakers also progressed to 20-3 as they rolled to a 136-113 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Woods two behind leader Woodland

LOS ANGELES • US Open golf champion Gary Woodland birdied the final two holes for a one-shot lead after the third round at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Friday, as tournament host Tiger Woods lurked two shots behind.

Woodland fired a wedge shot within 18 inches at the final hole to cap off a four-under 68. At 13-under 203, he went into yesterday's final round ahead of Swede Henrik Stenson (68), whose lead evaporated with a bogey at the last. Woods birdied the last for a 67, joining Justin Thomas (67) and defending champion Jon Rahm (69) on two back.

