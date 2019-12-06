Sports World: Bucks, Lakers remain the NBA teams to beat

Bucks, Lakers remain the NBA teams to beat

DETROIT • Giannis Antetokounmpo's 35 points propelled the Milwaukee Bucks to their 13th straight National Basketball Association (NBA) victory on Wednesday night.

They beat the Detroit Pistons 127-103 on the road with their visitors improving their league-leading record to 19-3.

In Salt Lake City, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz 121-96 to stay top of the Western Conference, joining the Bucks as the joint-best teams in the NBA.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Woodland, Reed share lead in the Bahamas

NASSAU • As a player, Tiger Woods was not all that happy with his game on Wednesday in the Hero World Challenge, but as the Presidents Cup captain, he had reason to be pleased.

Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed, who will be part of the United States team next week at Royal Melbourne, both posted six-under 66 to share the lead after the opening round.

Woods, in his first tournament since winning the Zozo Championship in Japan in October, fired an even-par 72, which he admitted was "not a very good start".

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Russian PM calls for unity as ban looms

MOSCOW • The Russian government has ordered officials "to fight for our interests" as the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) prepares to rule on whether the country manipulated drug-testing data, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said yesterday.

Ahead of a Wada meeting on Monday that could result in a four-year Olympic ban for the country, he also accused the body of running "an endless anti-Russian series".

ASSOCIATED PRESS