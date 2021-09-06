Sports World: Brunson submits Till at UFC Fight Night

Brunson submits Till at UFC Fight Night

LAS VEGAS • Derek Brunson defeated Darren Till by submission in the third round of their middleweight bout on Saturday night, the main event at UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Night in Las Vegas.

The American (23-7) submitted his English opponent (18-4-1) with a rear-naked choke 2min 13sec into the third round.

REUTERS

Brady reveals he had Covid-19 in February

MIAMI • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady told the Tampa Bay Times newspaper on Saturday he contracted Covid-19 shortly after his team's Super Bowl celebration - a public boat parade - in February.

Brady, who has since been inoculated, along with his entire team, also said that he had concerns about how the National Football League will handle the pandemic in the coming season, which starts on Thursday.

REUTERS

Ribery, 38, to join promoted Salernitana

ROME • Franck Ribery, a free agent since the summer, will extend his football career at newly promoted Serie A club Salernitana, Italian media reported yesterday.

The Rome sports daily reported the club would pay the 38-year-old former France international and Bayern Munich star €1.5 million (S$2.4 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE