Sports World: Brugge are Belgian champs for 16th time

Brugge are Belgian champs for 16th time

BRUSSELS • Club Brugge were formally declared Belgian football champions on Friday after the country's Pro League confirmed last month's decision to bring the season to a premature halt in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brugge had a 15-point lead with one match left in the regular season and will take up an automatic spot in next season's Champions League group phase.

The team now have a 16th league title while bottom club Waasland-Beveren are relegated.

REUTERS

World Cup hosts' selection on June 25

BERN • The hosts for the 2023 women's World Cup will be chosen at an online meeting of the Fifa council on June 25, the global football body said on Friday.

Fifa will choose between Brazil, Colombia, Japan and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand in what it said was the "most competitive bidding process" in the event's 29-year history. None of the bidding nations has staged the event before.

REUTERS

Bryant helicopter crash pilot was clean

LOS ANGELES • The pilot of the helicopter that crashed with Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and six others aboard did not have alcohol or drugs in his system, according to multiple media reports on Friday.

The autopsy on 50-year-old deceased pilot Ara Zobayan came back clean, while the cause of death of all nine who died in the Jan 26 tragedy was listed as blunt force trauma and "accidental", according to The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.

REUTERS