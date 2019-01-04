Sports World: Bruce takes charge at Sheffield Wednesday

Bruce takes charge at Sheffield Wednesday

LONDON • Steve Bruce has been named as the new manager of English Championship football club Sheffield Wednesday, succeeding Jos Luhukay who was sacked last month.

The 58-year-old, whose first managerial job was with Wednesday's city rivals Sheffield United in 1998, will take over on Feb 1, with long-time coaching associates Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence the caretakers.

Bruce took Aston Villa to the Championship play-off final last season but they lost to Fulham at Wembley and he was sacked in October.

'Torn inside' but Alfaro accepts Boca top job

BUENOS AIRES • Argentinian giants Boca Juniors named Gustavo Alfaro as their new coach on Wednesday, just hours after former boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto joined the LA Galaxy.

Schelotto left after defeat by arch-rivals River Plate in their historic Copa Libertadores final, where the second leg was postponed twice following an attack on the Boca team bus by rival fans before being played in Madrid.

Alfaro, 56, who leaves another Buenos Aires club, Huracan, said he felt a "mixture of pride and challenge. It wasn't an easy decision because I was torn inside".

Tough work for Djokovic but easier for Nishikori

DOHA • Novak Djokovic admitted he had to fight to come back from a set down to beat world No. 36 Marton Fucsovics of Hungary at the Qatar Open on Wednesday.

The world No. 1 eventually triumphed 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the second round, with the Serb breaking only in the 10th game of the second set to send the match into a rubber.

At the Brisbane International yesterday, Japanese second seed Kei Nishikori beat Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 7-5, 7-5 to set up a semi-final meeting with France's Jeremy Chardy tomorrow.

