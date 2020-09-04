Sports World: Brooklyn nets Hall of Famer Steve Nash

Brooklyn nets Hall of Famer Steve Nash

NEW YORK • The Brooklyn Nets made a stunning move yesterday to fill their coaching vacancy by hiring Steve Nash, the Hall of Fame guard and two-time National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player winner, despite having no experience.

Nash will replace Jacque Vaughn and team officials are said to be convinced the former Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns star will get the best out of star forward Kevin Durant, who has been out for a year with an Achilles injury.

Van de Beek dons No. 34 for Nouri

LONDON • Manchester United's new £40 million (S$72.5 million) signing Donny van de Beek has said he will wear the number 34 on his jersey as a tribute to former Ajax Amsterdam teammate Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after a heart attack in 2017.

The Dutch midfielder, who joined the Red Devils on Wednesday on a five-year deal from Ajax, making him their first summer arrival, added that Nouri's brother is one of his best friends.

Australian Open warm-up event axed

MELBOURNE • Australia's summer of tennis suffered a setback yesterday after the Kooyong Classic exhibition was called off owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers said safety was their main consideration in cancelling the Melbourne event for men and women, a traditional tune-up played in the week before the Australian Open in January.

Qatar to compete in Concacaf Gold Cup

DOHA • Asian champions Qatar have been invited to the Concacaf Gold Cup, becoming the first side from the Middle East to take part in the tournament following a joint agreement between the two confederations.

Qatar, who host the next World Cup in 2022, will take part in the competition, which features national teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, next year and in 2023, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said yesterday.

