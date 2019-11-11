Sports World: Bronze for Ting Wen in US Pro Swim meet

Bronze for Ting Wen in US Pro Swim meet

National swimmer Quah Ting Wen finished third in the women's 50m freestyle event at the first meet of the USA Swimming's Pro Swim Series held at the Greensboro Aquatic Centre in North Carolina on Saturday.

She clocked 25.28sec, which is off her national record of 24.92, while Olympic silver medallist in this discipline, Simone Manuel, won in 24.50, more than half a second slower than her American record of 23.97. Another American, Catie DeLoof, was second in 25.10.

S'pore 3rd in wheelchair rugby super series

Singapore finished third on Saturday in the local leg of the Halcyon Agri International Wheelchair Rugby Tournament Super Series.

In the final at the Singapore Cricket Club on Saturday, Europe beat Indonesia.

Morozov, Campbell top overall in Fina World Cup

DOHA • Vladimir Morozov of Russia and Cate Campbell of Australia were crowned overall champions of the Fina Swimming World Cup after the seventh and final leg ended on Saturday in Doha.

It was Morozov's second straight title. He finished with 333 points ahead of Lithuanian Danas Rapsys (234) and Dutchman Arno Kamminga (195). Campbell won her first women's crown with 357 points, clear of Hungary's Katinka Hosszu (312) and Swede Michelle Coleman (174).

XINHUA

S'pore U-18s slump to another heavy defeat

Singapore's Under-18 football team lost 8-0 to Myanmar in their final AFC U-19 Championship qualifier in Yangon yesterday. They finished bottom of Group I. They had lost 11-0 to South Korea and 2-0 to China.