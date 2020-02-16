Sports World: Bronze for S'pore shooter in Denmark

Bronze for S'pore shooter in Denmark

Ho Xiu Yi won a bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle event at the Denmark Open Air International Air Rifle and Air Pistol Competition in Vildbjerg on Friday.

The 2019 SEA Games silver medallist, who turns 20 on Wednesday, finished behind Iranian winner Fatemed Karamzadeh and her compatriot, Amina Sadeghain, in the elimination-format competition.

Ho was one of three Singaporeans to qualify for the final, the others being Adele Tan, who finished fifth, and Jasmine Ser, who was eighth. The competition featured 212 athletes from 10 nations.

More golf tourneys called off over virus

LONDON • European Tour chiefs have postponed golf's Maybank Championship in Malaysia and the China Open in Shenzhen because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Both the European Tour and the Asian Tour agreed to postpone the Maybank event at Saujana Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, which was scheduled for April 16-19. It also decided to postpone the China Open, scheduled on the European Tour the following week. The events could be rescheduled later this year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hamilton mocks Max's 'sign of weakness'

LONDON • Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, attempting to equal Michael Schumacher's record haul of seven world championships this year, has said failure by title rival Max Verstappen to acknowledge his achievements was a "sign of weakness".

Red Bull racer Verstappen said much of Hamilton's success was down to the excellence of his Mercedes car. But Hamilton dismissed that notion, saying that he "does his talking on the track".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE