Sports World: British-Irish 2030 Cup bid in offing

British-Irish 2030 Cup bid in offing

LONDON • Chances of a joint British and Irish bid to host the 2030 World Cup have grown after officials agreed to ramp up preparations, according to the general manager of the Football Association of Ireland.

Noel Mooney told The Times of London the "bid is out on the front foot" and "the feasibility study is positive".

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay have already announced a four-way South American bid which could have sentimental value, as Uruguay hosted the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

REUTERS

Doncic stars as Mavs upset Lakers

LOS ANGELES • Luka Doncic nearly had a triple-double, tallying 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, as the Dallas Mavericks snapped the Lakers' 10-game winning streak with a 114-100 National Basketball Association victory at the Staples Centre on Sunday.

The visitors secured their seventh win in eight games to improve to 13-6, while Los Angeles, who are still top of the Western Conference, fell to 17-3.

Anthony Davis paced the Lakers with 27 points and 10 boards, while LeBron James finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

REUTERS

Hansen in part-time role at Japan club

TOKYO • Former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen yesterday confirmed he was taking up a role with the Toyota Verblitz in Japan's Top League - the country's rugby union competition.

His tenure with the All Blacks ended last month after they finished third at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

In a video statement, the 60-year-old said his role with the Toyota-based club would be more of a consultant and adviser to current coach Simon Cron and it required him to be in Japan for five to 17 weeks a year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE