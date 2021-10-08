Sports World: Brighton player in probe over offence

Brighton player in probe over offence

LONDON • English Premier League club Brighton said one of their players is assisting the police with an investigation into an alleged offence.

Sky Sports reported that the unnamed footballer was arrested at a nightclub in Brighton early on Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault along with another man in his 40s.

The Sun reported that Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma was placed in custody.

Covid bubbles linked to mental strain

DUBAI • Psychologists will monitor players at the T20 World Cup to address the growing number of mental health cases in safety bubbles, cricket's ruling body said yesterday.

Pandemic strain has become increasingly apparent in recent months with England's Ben Stokes on a prolonged mental health break, and other top players complaining about the pressures of going from bubble to bubble in different tours and tournaments.

The 16 nations at the World Cup, starting in the UAE and Oman on Oct 17, will be confined to their hotels for the majority of the month-long event.

Ribeiro charged with attempted murder

SAO PAULO • A Brazilian football player has been charged with attempted murder after he brutally kicked a referee in the head during a lower-league game in the country.

William Ribeiro of Sport Club Sao Paulo attacked the referee after he awarded a foul against him during a league game away to Guarani on Monday.

The referee Rodrigo Crivellaro has since been released from hospital while Riberio was also fired.

Women's Major gets prize boost, renamed

LOS ANGELES • The opening women's golf Major of next year will have its prize fund boosted by 60 per cent to US$5 million (S$6.8 million), the LPGA Tour said.

The event, previously known as the ANA Inspiration, has been renamed the Chevron Championship as part of a six-year sponsorship deal.

It will be held at its traditional location of Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, next year before moving to a different venue, likely to be in Houston, from the following year.

