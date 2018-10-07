Sports World: Brighton climb above West Ham with 1-0 win

Brighton climb above West Ham with 1-0 win

LONDON • Brighton moved clear of the English Premier League's relegation zone and snapped their five-game winless streak after a Glenn Murray goal gave the south coast football team a 1-0 home victory over West Ham on Friday.

Murray's 99th goal for Brighton in all competitions left his team on eight points from as many games while West Ham, who had won two of their previous three fixtures, have seven points.

REUTERS

US Open champ Osaka loses in Beijing semis

BEIJING • Naomi Osaka admitted that she gets "stressed out" trying to live up to "the hype" after the US Open tennis champion was defeated in the China Open semi-finals yesterday.

The 20-year-old Japanese struggled with a back injury and lost 6-4, 6-4 to the unseeded Anastasija Sevastova.

She opened up afterwards on dealing with heightened expectations following last month's win over Serena Williams in New York, which she said had taken a toll on her "a little bit".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nishikori eases into final, faces Medvedev

TOKYO • Two-time champion Kei Nishikori swatted aside eighth seed Richard Gasquet with very little fuss yesterday, beating the Frenchman in straight sets to reach tennis' Japan Open final.

Third seed Nishikori, who won the last of his 11 career titles in Memphis two years ago, completed a clinical 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 victory in 89 minutes and will be the hot favourite to win the title for a third time.

He faces qualifier Daniil Medvedev in today's Tokyo final after the beanpole Russian overpowered Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE