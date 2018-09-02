Sports World: Brazil's Ronaldo in bid to buy LaLiga club

Brazil's Ronaldo in bid to buy LaLiga club

MADRID • Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo has reached a deal to buy 51 per cent of LaLiga football club Valladolid, a Spanish regional daily reported yesterday, citing "sources close to the operation".

El Norte de Castilla, which is based in Valladolid, said Ronaldo was paying €30 million (S$47.8 million) and would complete the deal next week.

The newspaper added that the 42-year-old was attracted by the way the club is being run and that the takeover would not "lead to great changes in the club structure".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rose birdies his way to a one-stroke lead

LOS ANGELES • A late string of birdies helped golfer Justin Rose to the lead and he held off fast-closing Russell Knox and Abraham Ancer for a one-stroke advantage after the opening round of the Dell Technologies Championship on Friday.

Englishman Rose, the Rio Olympic champion, birdied three of his final four holes for a six-under 65 in breezy conditions at TPC Boston as the FedExCup play-offs moved to the second round. That temporarily gave him a two-stroke lead before Scot Knox and Mexican Ancer closed with matching 66s.

REUTERS

Coleman sets year's 100m best of 9.79sec

BRUSSELS • Christian Coleman of the United States proved he is this year's king of the sprinters when he set a season's and personal best in the 100 metres on Friday to take the Diamond League title in Brussels.

The American appeared the winner from the start as he flew out of the blocks and surged to victory in 9.79 seconds. Compatriot Ronnie Baker, who had set the previous fastest time of the year nine days ago, was second in 9.93, with Jamaica's Yohan Blake third a further hundredth of a second back.

REUTERS