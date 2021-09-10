Sports World: Brazilian agency site hit by cyber attack

Brazilian agency site hit by cyber attack

BRASILIA • Brazil's Health Regulatory Agency, Anvisa, was a victim of a cyber attack on Wednesday, which included an Argentina flag and a provocative message after last weekend's World Cup qualifier between the two countries was abandoned because of its officials' intervention.

"Anvisa, we didn't quarantine before walking all over your servers: are you going to send us off too?" the message on the official website read.

The site was out of service for around 90 minutes before being restored but none of the regulator's other systems were affected.

No women's sport, no Test, Taliban warned

SYDNEY • Cricket Australia yesterday said it would cancel a historic maiden Test match against Afghanistan, unless the Taliban backtracks on a reported ban on women playing sport.

The governing body said the first men's Test between the two nations in November was under serious threat after the deputy head of the Taliban's cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, reportedly said women would not play cricket, or any other sport, under the new regime.

Nice, Marseille must replay derby

PARIS • Nice and Marseille must replay their infamous Aug 22 Ligue 1 game, which descended into mayhem and was ultimately abandoned, on a neutral ground and behind closed doors, the French Professional League ruled on Wednesday.

Nice have also been docked two points, although one is suspended.

The hosts had led the Mediterranean derby 1-0 at the Allianz Riviera with 15 minutes left when crowd trouble erupted.

