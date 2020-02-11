Sports World: Brazil join Argentina at Tokyo Olympics

Brazil join Argentina at Tokyo Olympics

BUCARAMANGA (Colombia) • Olympic men's football champions Brazil qualified for this year's tournament in Japan with a 3-0 win over Argentina on Sunday.

Brazil had to beat their arch-rivals in the Colombia qualifier in order to join them as one of South America's two teams at the Tokyo Games.

Argentina are already through to the Under-23 competition after winning their first two matches in the four-team round-robin qualifiers.

ITF to monitor WTA coaching experiment

MUMBAI • The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is still opposed to on-court coaching outside of team competitions but the world governing body will use data from a WTA Tour trial this year to revisit the issue, ITF president David Haggerty has said.

The women's tour will try out a new system at all premier and international tournaments that allows coaches to help their players from the stands. There are no plans to extend the trial to the Grand Slams or the men's ATP Tour.

Barca's women team thrash Sociedad 10-1

BARCELONA • The coach of Real Sociedad's women's team has warned of the danger of Barcelona's side getting ever more powerful after his team were hammered 10-1 by the Catalans in the first Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

Gonzalo Arconada said: "Their budget is much bigger than everyone else, and the federation must decide if they want them to humiliate the other teams like this."

Barca, with a nine-point lead over Atletico Madrid, are on course to win the Spanish league title.

Beijing Winter Games projects on schedule

BEIJING • The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics organisers have given the assurance all venues and infrastructures will be completed on schedule despite the coronavirus outbreak. The office responsible for the construction confirmed that units involved in the projects have established a joint working mechanism with the health and epidemic prevention departments and local governments to mitigate the impact.

