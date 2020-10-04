Sports World: Bradley fires 8 birdies to lead by 2 strokes

Bradley fires 8 birdies to lead by 2 strokes

LOS ANGELES • Keegan Bradley rolled in eight birdies for a seven-under 65 on Friday to seize a two-shot lead in the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

He birdied the 18th, where he hit his approach shot less than four feet from the pin, to take his 36-hole total to 13-under 131.

Bradley was two strokes in front of fellow American golfers J. T. Poston (67) and Charley Hoffman (69).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Two-time World Series MVP Gibson dies, 84

LOS ANGELES • Two-time World Series MVP and nine-time All-Star pitcher Bob Gibson died aged 84 after a lengthy battle with cancer, the US media reported on Friday.

Gibson, who starred for the St Louis Cardinals from 1959 to 1975 and led them to two World Series baseball championships, is the second Cardinals Hall of Famer to die in the past month. Former legendary base stealer Lou Brock died on Sept 6, also after a long health struggle. Brock was 81.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Millionaire killed in land speed record try

LONDON • Zef Eisenberg, a millionaire fitness-firm founder, died on Thursday while attempting a British land speed record (207.6mph or 334 kmh by Tony Densham in 1970), reported the BBC.

Eisenberg, who launched Maximuscle, was killed at Elvington Airfield near York. Motorsport UK reported that the 47-year-old's car "went out of control at high speed at the end of a run".

Dhoni becomes IPL's most-capped player

DUBAI • Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the most-capped Indian Premier League (IPL) player, even as his Chennai Super Kings team - currently bottom of the table - faltered in yet another run chase.

The 39-year-old has now played 194 IPL matches, and on Friday overtook his former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina, who has 193 games. Dhoni, the ex-India skipper, and Raina, announced their retirement from international cricket last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE