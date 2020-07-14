Sports World: Boy, 12, nabbed over online abuse of Zaha

Boy, 12, nabbed over online abuse of Zaha

LONDON • A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha was racially abused in a series of social media messages before his side's Premier League 2-0 loss at Aston Villa on Sunday.

In response, the Ivory Coast international thanked British police for their swift action, before calling on social media platforms to identify and remove users who resort to racist abuse.

Aurier's brother killed in nightclub shooting

PARIS • The younger brother of Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has been shot to death, the club confirmed yesterday.

Christopher Aurier, 26, an Ivorian national, was reportedly struck in the stomach at a nightclub yesterday morning in the southern French city of Toulouse. The suspected gunman fled the scene and is being sought by police.

Redskins to get new name after criticism

WASHINGTON • National Football League team Washington Redskins yesterday decided to change their name, in use since 1933, following pressure from sponsors over a moniker widely criticised as a racist slur against Native Americans.

The change, reported by multiple US media outlets, came in the wake of massive anti-racism protests in the country, although Sports Business Daily said a new name will not be announced immediately because of ongoing trademark issues.

Windies upset hosts on cricket's return

LONDON • Eighth-ranked West Indies beat world No. 4 England by four wickets to win the first Test in Southampton on Sunday, after Jermaine Blackwood made 95 to help his team finish on 202-6.

This was international cricket's first match after a four-month stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the second Test at Old Trafford starting on Thursday.

