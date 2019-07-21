Sports World: Bowler Iliya claims Hong Kong title

Bowler Iliya claims Hong Kong title

Singapore bowler Iliya Syamim won the Hong Kong International Open yesterday, after beating Malaysia's Nur Amirah Auni 215-160 in the stepladder finals.

The 20-year-old is the third Singaporean youngster to win a title in an overseas competition in recent months. In May, Charlene Lim, also 20, clinched the Malaysian International Open crown, while her teammate Amabel Chua, 19, won the Philippine Open in Manila last month.

Feng falls to Ding in close match

Singapore's world No. 13 Feng Tianwei put up a strong fight against China's world No. 3 Ding Ning but lost 4-1 (11-9, 11-5, 10-11, 11-9, 5-4) in the Seamaster T2 Diamond 2019 Malaysia women's singles quarter-finals in Johor Baru last night.

The Singaporean table tennis player will be encouraged by her performance in which she took the game to her more illustrious opponent. After beating Japan's world No. 9 Miu Hirano in the round of 16, the 32-year-old will pocket US$7,000 (S$9,520).

Wolves stun City in pre-season game

SHANGHAI • Rui Patricio saved three penalties as Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Premier League champions Manchester City to claim the Premier League Asia Trophy 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out in Shanghai yesterday.

The Portuguese goalkeeper kept out spot kicks from Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva and Lukas Nmecha after the game was goalless at the end of 90 minutes. The four-team pre-season tournament also featured Newcastle United and West Ham.

REUTERS

Pinot pips Alaphilippe for stage win

COL DU TOURMALET (France) • Thibaut Pinot led a French one-two ahead of overall leader Julian Alaphilippe yesterday to win the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 117.5km mountain trek from Tarbes.

The Groupama-FDJ rider jumped away from a small group 200m from the line to beat yellow-jersey holder Alaphilippe and third-placed Steven Kruijswijk of the Netherlands by six seconds.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas lost contact 1km from the line and crossed the line in eighth place, 36 seconds off the pace.

REUTERS