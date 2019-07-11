Sports World: Bowler Fion leads medal charge in HK

Bowler Fion leads medal charge in HK

Singapore's youth bowlers continued their good show at the Asian School Tenpin Bowling Championships in Hong Kong yesterday.

Fion Liew won the girls' all-events gold with an 18-game total of 4,139 pinfalls ahead of Arianne Tay (3,965). The boys' and girls' teams claimed one silver and one bronze each.

Singapore have so far won three gold, five silver and two bronze medals. The tournament continues with the masters events today and tomorrow.

Thurman issues warning to Pacquiao

LAS VEGAS • Keith Thurman warned on Tuesday that he is planning to "destroy the legend" of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao when the two fighters face off in Las Vegas on July 20.

Calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity", Thurman told reporters that his opponent would be facing "a bad man" and victory would "create my own legacy".

The undefeated American, 30, will put his World Boxing Association welterweight crown on the line against the 40-year-old Pacquiao at the MGM Grand.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Edu is Arsenal's new technical director

LONDON • Arsenal have appointed former midfielder Edu as their technical director, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian, a member of Arsenal's 2003-04 "Invincibles" squad, returns to the north London club after leaving his role as general coordinator of the Brazil national team, who won their ninth Copa America trophy on Sunday.

Admitting that the Gunners have "always had a special place in my heart", Edu will work alongside the coaching staff, the academy and recruitment staff to strengthen the first-team squad.

REUTERS

Daly skips British Open due to cart snub

LONDON • Former champion John Daly has withdrawn from next week's British Open after his request to use a golf cart was turned down by the tournament organisers.

The world No. 1,981 initially said he would try to play "through the pain" of degenerative arthritis in his knee despite being denied the aid of a cart.

However, the 53-year-old Daly, who won the Open in 1995, has since had a change of heart and has been replaced in the field by fellow American Kevin Streelman.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Foster eyes All Blacks' head coach post

AUCKLAND • All Blacks assistant Ian Foster has put his hand up to succeed Steve Hansen as head coach after the Rugby World Cup, giving Canterbury Crusaders boss Scott Robertson competition for the role.

Foster, in his eighth season as right-hand man, told reporters yesterday he was keen to step up. He has stiff competition, though, in the form of Robertson, who guided the Crusaders to their third straight Super Rugby title on Saturday.

REUTERS