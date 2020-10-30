Sports World: Boston Marathon set to be in autumn next year

Boston Marathon set to be in autumn next year

NEW YORK • The 2021 Boston Marathon will be moved from its traditional slot in April until later next year because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The prestigious event - which was cancelled this year for the first time in the race's 124-year history - is usually held on the third Monday in April, attracting thousands of runners from across the globe.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the Boston Athletic Association said next year's event would now be postponed "until at least the fall of 2021". No date for the rearranged race was given.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Maiden Saudi GP part of 23-race plan

LONDON • Saudi Arabia is set to host a Formula One grand prix for the first time next year with a street race in Jeddah featuring on a record 23-round draft calendar presented to teams, F1 sources said on Wednesday.

A second US race in Miami appears on hold for at least another year, however.

A proposed new Brazilian Grand Prix track in Rio de Janeiro has yet to be built and faces mounting environmental concerns, meaning the calendar could ultimately be cut to a still-record 22 races.

REUTERS

Virus crisis trims NBA turnover by 10%

NEW YORK • National Basketball Association (NBA) revenues fell 10 per cent to US$8.3 billion (S$11.3 billion) for the 2019-20 season disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, ESPN reported on Wednesday, saying that the league lost US$800 million in ticket income alone.

Citing financial numbers shared with clubs and obtained by ESPN, the report said the NBA lost US$400 million in sponsorships and merchandise.

The cost of a split with China over tweets by then Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey was put at US$200 million of "net negative impact", according to the report.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Uchimura catches bug ahead of key gym meet

TOKYO • Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura has tested positive for Covid-19, 10 days before he was due to take part in an international meet seen as a major test of Tokyo's capacity to hold events ahead of next year's Olympics, the organisers announced yesterday.

They said it was unclear whether Uchimura, who is a three-gold Olympic champion, will be pulling out of the Nov 8 meet that will also feature athletes from China, Russia and the United States. REUTERS