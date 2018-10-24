Sports World: Bolt's deal requires financial aid: Mariners

Bolt's deal requires financial aid: Mariners

SYDNEY • Former Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt has been offered a professional contract by the Central Coast Mariners, but a deal is unlikely without an external third-party financial contribution, the A-League club said yesterday.

The Jamaican has been on trial at the football club since August as he attempts to make a switch to professional football after one of the most decorated careers in athletics.

Despite two goals in a pre-season friendly, his displays for the Australian outfit have not been overly impressive, and the club said that "more individual intensive training and competitive game time" were needed.

REUTERS

PGA Tour to launch video-streaming service

LOS ANGELES • The PGA Tour and pay TV operator Discovery unveiled a live and on-demand video-streaming service on Monday that will allow golf fans access to nearly 150 tournaments annually.

The new service, GolfTV, will launch on Jan 1 outside the United States and will carry more than 2,000 hours of live action each year, including tournaments such as the Players Championship, the FedExCup play-offs and the Presidents Cup.

Discovery and the PGA Tour said in June they were teaming up in a 12-year partnership to manage the PGA Tour's international multi-platform rights, including for TV.

REUTERS

Yarmolenko out for 6 months after surgery

LONDON • West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko is expected to be sidelined for about six months after an operation to repair a damaged Achilles tendon, the English Premier League football club said on Monday.

The Ukraine international, who was signed for £17.5 million (S$31.4 million) from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, suffered the injury in Saturday's 1-0 league home loss to Tottenham.

REUTERS

Pacquiao joins PBC, may face Mayweather

LOS ANGELES • Filipino great Manny Pacquiao said on Monday he had signed with Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) with the aim of closing out his storied career by facing "top PBC fighters".

The deal could also pave the way for a rematch with the undefeated Floyd Mayweather as Haymon acts as the American's adviser.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE