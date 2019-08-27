Sports World: Bolton face expulsion after sale collapses

Bolton face expulsion after sale collapses

LONDON • Bolton Wanderers could be expelled from the English Football League after a proposed takeover of the troubled League One (third-tier) club collapsed, administrators said yesterday.

They have been given until today to find a buyer or "give compelling reasons for an extension" after a takeover deal that would have rescued them from liquidation fell through on Saturday.

REUTERS

Diamond League to be staged in 13 cities

ZURICH • Track and field's elite Diamond League series is cutting one meet to create a new 13-city schedule.

The International Association of Athletics Federations said Zurich will host the 24-event final in 2020 and 2021.

The Diamond League was established in 2010 with two finals, traditionally held in Zurich and Brussels.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

October date for netball's Nations Cup

The M1 Nations Cup will return to the OCBC Arena from Oct 20 to 26. The six-nation netball event will feature hosts and world No. 26 Singapore, Cook Islands (16th), Papua New Guinea (19th), Ireland (24th), Botswana (25th) and Namibia (32nd). Tickets are available at www.apactix.com

Rudisha unhurt after Kenyan car crash

KENYA • Two-time Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha escaped unhurt after his car collided with a bus on a highway near Keroka in his native Kenya on Saturday, the world record holder said yesterday.

The collision took place when the 30-year-old was travelling home to Kilgoris in western Kenya, after he lost control of his SUV when a tyre burst, the BBC reported.

REUTERS