Sports World: Blues expect ruling on transfer ban soon

Blues expect ruling on transfer ban soon

LONDON • Chelsea may find out within days whether the transfer ban for two windows imposed on the English Premier League club by world football governing body Fifa has been lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Blues were sanctioned in February for breaching rules on the international transfer and registration of players under 18. They were also fined 600,000 Swiss francs (S$827,400).

The club filed an appeal with CAS in June in a bid to be able to recruit in the January transfer window. Manager Frank Lampard has said that he expects a decision "very soon".

REUTERS

Zlatan hints at return to Italy

MILAN • Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has fuelled speculation he is set to return to Italy, where he has played for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus, by saying in an interview: "See you soon in Italy."

The 38-year-old striker confirmed his departure from Los Angeles Galaxy last month and according to reports in Italy, he has been offered a six-month deal to join AC Milan, who are 11th in the Serie A table.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Folau, 2 parties settle unfair sacking case

MELBOURNE • Former Wallabies full-back Israel Folau has settled his unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs, bringing an end to a prolonged dispute triggered by an explosive social media post.

The 30-year-old launched legal action after his four-year contract was torn up in May for posting a meme that said hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers" and other groups. His compensation claim was reportedly A$14 million (S$13 million). The terms of the settlement were undisclosed.

REUTERS