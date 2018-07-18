Sports World: Blind back to Ajax, Alexis skips US tour

Blind back to Ajax, Alexis skips US tour

LONDON • Daley Blind has returned to former club Ajax from Manchester United in a €16 million (S$25.5 million) deal.

Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez did not fly out with his United team-mates for their United States tour because of a "personal administrative issue", the English Premier League giants announced on Monday, amid speculation he faced visa problems after he accepted a 16-month suspended sentence in Spain regarding a tax issue.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bolt nears A-League trial for pro dream

SYDNEY • Usain Bolt is on the verge of sealing a deal to trial with the A-League's Central Coast Mariners, the Australian club said yesterday, as the sprint legend pursues his dream of playing professional football.

Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt, 31, who retired from athletics last year, is an avid Manchester United fan who has long dreamt of playing top-flight football.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cahill, 38, calls time with Socceroos

SYDNEY • Australia's all-time leading scorer Tim Cahill retired from international football yesterday, ending an illustrious career that has taken him to four World Cups.

The 38-year-old, who scored 50 international goals in 107 appearances, last played for the Socceroos when he came off the bench for their final group game against Peru at the World Cup in Russia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

China shuttlers win Asian junior title

JAKARTA • China thumped Japan 3-0 yesterday to regain the Badminton Asia Junior Championships mixed-team event, with Malaysia and hosts Indonesia sharing the bronze medal.

Holders South Korea were eliminated in the quarter-finals, while the Singapore team were thrashed 5-0 by both Japan and Indonesia in their Group D ties, losing every match except one in straight games .