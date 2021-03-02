Sports World: Blake prefers missing Tokyo to getting jab

Blake prefers missing Tokyo to getting jab

LONDON • Two-time Olympic gold medallist Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the Tokyo Games than get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Jamaican sprinter, a one-time rival and compatriot of retired track and field great Usain Bolt, told local daily The Gleaner he had his reasons and would not be changing his stance.

The 31-year-old will likely still be able to participate in what is expected to be his third and final Games, although the International Olympic Committee has warned of strict quarantine measures for unvaccinated athletes.

REUTERS

Ex-Hammers, Magpies boss Roeder dies

LONDON • Former West Ham and Newcastle manager Glenn Roeder died at the age of 65 on Sunday following a lengthy battle with a brain tumour.

Tributes poured in from his former teams, with former England international Gary Lineker describing him as "a real football man" with a great career on and off the field.

REUTERS

Atletico steady ship with Villarreal win

MADRID • La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid secured a vital 2-0 win away to Villarreal on Sunday to reaffirm their title ambitions following a difficult run of results.

They managed to record their first win in four games in all competitions via an own goal by Alfonso Pedraza and Joao Felix, moving to 58 points, five ahead of Barcelona, with a game in hand.

REUTERS

England Rugby wants fans to report abuse

LONDON • England Rugby has condemned the online abuse directed at its players after prop Ellis Genge said he had received death threats following Saturday's Six Nations defeat by Wales.

It said that Wales "deserved their victory" and urged fans to stand against online abuse by reporting offensive tweets.

REUTERS