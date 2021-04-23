Sports World: Bilbao taken off list of Euro host cities

Bilbao taken off list of Euro host cities

BILBAO • Bilbao has been dropped as a host venue for this year's European Championship after it was unable to guarantee the organisers it could host fans in the stadium for matches.

The Spanish city was due to host the country's Group E games against Poland, Sweden and Slovakia.

Separately, Stephanie Frappart will become the first female official to be involved in European Championship matches after Uefa confirmed the list of referees for the June 11-July 11 tournament.

REUTERS

Paul shines as Suns survive Sixers scare

LOS ANGELES • Chris Paul scored a team-high 28 points as the Phoenix Suns escaped Philadelphia with a 116-113 National Basketball Association win on Wednesday, after Joel Embiid's desperation heave at the buzzer twice rattled off the rim.

The Suns needed all of Paul's points and eight assists, including his final free throws because Embiid's one-handed toss - almost the full length of the court - hit the backboard then bounced off the front and the back of the rim before falling away as time expired.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

135,000 spectators expected at Indy 500

WASHINGTON • Next month's Indianapolis 500 is set to be the most-attended sporting event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic as 135,000 fans will be allowed inside the sprawling Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), the organisers said on Wednesday.

A plan developed along with state and local health officials determined the IMS - large enough to hold Vatican City, Yankee Stadium, Churchill Downs, the Roman Colosseum and Rose Bowl - could be filled to 40 per cent capacity for the May 30 race.

REUTERS