Sports World : Big boost in prize pool at Australian Open

Big boost in prize pool at Australian Open

MELBOURNE • The prize pool for the upcoming Australian Open has been boosted by 14 per cent to A$71 million (S$67 million), organisers said yesterday, with the biggest gains for those exiting in the early rounds.

Players losing in the first round of qualifying at the year's first Grand Slam will take home A$20,000, up by a third from last year, while singles players who exit in the first round of the main draw will earn A$90,000, a jump of 20 per cent.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement that "we have long been committed to improving the pay and conditions for a deeper pool of international tennis players".

REUTERS

Wozniacki, Williams to team up in Auckland

AUCKLAND • Long-time friends Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki will play tennis doubles together for the first time at the WTA Tour's ASB Classic in Auckland starting Jan 6.

Former world No. 1 Wozniacki has started her season in Auckland every year since 2015 and has made the hard-court tournament the first stop of her short farewell tour as she is retiring after the Australian Open.

On partnering Williams, who has not played doubles with anyone other than her sister Venus since 2015, the Dane said that she was "really excited that it's finally going to happen".

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mbappe wants to play at Tokyo 2020

PARIS • Kylian Mbappe, 21, is putting himself forward for the France football team at next year's Tokyo Olympics, but he does not want to clash with his club, Paris Saint-Germain, over his possible participation.

In an interview with France Football magazine that was published yesterday, the World Cup winner indicated his desire to be part of his country's Under-23 squad in Japan.

Mbappe is already due to play at Euro 2020, which runs from June 12 to July 12, and playing at the July 24-Aug 9 Games will mean missing the start of PSG's season as he will have to go on a summer break after the tournament's conclusion.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Stokes' father in critical condition

JOHANNESBURG • England cricketer Ben Stokes' father, Ged, is in "critical condition" in a Johannesburg hospital, and the 28-year-old is at his bedside.

The former rugby league international was taken in with a "serious illness" on Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) revealed yesterday.

The ECB also requested that the media and public respect Stokes and his family's privacy at this time.

ASSOCIATED PRESS