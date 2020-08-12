Sports World: Big battle for Selby in world c'ship semis

Big battle for Selby in world c'ship semis

LONDON • Three-time champion Mark Selby of England yesterday beat Australia's Neil Robertson 13-7 to move into the World Snooker Championship semi-finals at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Selby will face either Welshman and three-time champion Mark Williams or five-time winner and compatriot Ronnie O'Sullivan in the last four today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Le Mans to race next month without fans

PARIS • This year's postponed Le Mans 24 Hours sports car race will be run without spectators next month due to the Covid-19 pandemic, its organisers said on Monday. The French race, usually held in June at the Sarthe circuit and now in its 88th edition, was attended by 250,000 people last year. Toyota are the defending champions.

REUTERS

Presidents Cup back to Montreal in 2024

MONTREAL • The Presidents Cup will return to Royal Montreal Golf Club in 2024, said the PGA Tour.

Royal Montreal, the oldest golf club in North America, held the Canadian Open and was the home of the 2007 Presidents Cup. The news means the course, together with the Royal Melbourne Golf Club, are the only courses outside the United States to host multiple Cups.

REUTERS

Tsimikas moves to Liverpool for $20m

LONDON • Liverpool have signed Greece defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos Piraeus on a long-term contract, the Premier League champions announced on Monday.

While the fee was undisclosed, British media said it was £11 million (S$19.8 million), with the 24-year-old earmarked as the understudy to first-choice left-back Andy Robertson.

REUTERS

Three Spanish clubs hit by coronavirus

MADRID • Valencia, Espanyol and Real Mallorca all reported positive cases for Covid-19 yesterday, as Spanish clubs begin returning for the pre-season.

Valencia confirmed two individual cases while tests at Espanyol and Mallorca, who have both been relegated to the second division, revealed one case each. The identities of the individuals have been kept anonymous and they are all isolating at home.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE