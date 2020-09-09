Sports World: Bid for Bartomeu exit gains momentum

BARCELONA • With Lionel Messi's aborted bid to leave Barcelona still raw, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu may be counting his days after a campaign group announced they were racking up signatures in an attempt to force a vote of no confidence.

The Mes que una mocio - More than a motion - group yesterday said they had reached 7,500 club member signatures of the required 16,520 by Sept 17 to trigger a vote of no confidence in the Catalan club.

If the campaign reaches its target and the vote is held, two-thirds of the club's 150,000 members would have to vote against the deeply unpopular incumbent to trigger an imminent election.

REUTERS

Mbappe becomes 7th PSG player with Covid-19

PARIS • Kylian Mbappe was ruled out of France's Nations League game against World Cup runners-up Croatia yesterday after testing positive for Covid-19, his national team have said.

The forward is the seventh Paris Saint-Germain player to contract the virus after the majority of the squad travelled to Spanish party island Ibiza for a holiday following their Champions League final defeat last month.

Mbappe will also miss PSG's opening game of the Ligue 1 season against Lens tomorrow, along with six other teammates including Brazil striker Neymar and Argentinian pair Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thailand pull out of Thomas and Uber Cups

BANGKOK • Thailand yesterday withdrew from badminton's Thomas and Uber Cups after former world champion Ratchanok Intanon and other players pulled out over coronavirus fears.

Chinese Taipei - the team of women's world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying - and Australia are also skipping the tournaments, which will be played in a bio-secure "bubble" in Denmark in October, the Badminton World Federation said.

The twice-postponed Thomas and Uber Cups will be the first international tournaments since the pandemic brought badminton to a halt in March.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Topics: 

