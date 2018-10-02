Sports World: Best birthday present for mum-to-be Hingis

Best birthday present for mum-to-be Hingis

ZURICH • Former women's tennis world No. 1 Martina Hingis marked her 38th birthday on Sunday by announcing that she is expecting a baby.

Hingis, who retired last year and married former Swiss Fed Cup team doctor Harald Leemann in July, tweeted her excitement at becoming "a family of three".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Russian DPM reveals plans to form F1 team

SOCHI • Russia is planning to create a Formula One team, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told reporters at Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.

He revealed that he had met potential partners, who are "wealthy businessmen ready to invest", at the Sochi Autodrom, although he admitted the projected timeline would be "within a decade".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sarri shows Luiz the love Conte didn't

LONDON • David Luiz was left puzzled by his treatment under former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, according to new Stamford Bridge boss Maurizio Sarri.

Luiz allegedly had a bust-up with Conte last term and did not feature at all for the club after February, but Sarri has restored the Brazilian, who has played all of the Blues' English Premier League games this season, to his starting XI, calling him a "very good player" and lauding his "qualities as a man".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NZ to 'right a wrong' against Springboks

AUCKLAND • The All Blacks are done with basking in the glory of claiming a third straight Rugby Championship title and want to avenge their 36-34 loss to South Africa on Sept 15 when the sides meet in Pretoria on Saturday, halfback T.J. Perenara said.

The Kiwi told reporters ahead of the southern hemisphere tournament's final game that the All Blacks wanted to "right a wrong" against the Springboks.

REUTERS

Stalwarts call time on international careers

SYDNEY • Australia captain Mile Jedinak ended his international football career in an announcement on his Instagram page yesterday. The midfielder made 79 appearances for the Socceroos.

And Russia captain Igor Akinfeev joined him in retiring from international duty yesterday after revealing his decision on CSKA Moscow's website. The goalkeeper earned 111 caps for his country.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE