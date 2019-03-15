Sports World: Bernardo Silva extends City deal

Bernardo Silva extends City deal

LONDON • Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has committed his future to Manchester City after signing a three-year contract extension that runs until 2025, the English football club confirmed on Wednesday.

He has been a driving force in City's push to retain their Premier League title this season, and has made 40 appearances in all competitions.

He took his tally to nine goals for the campaign in Tuesday's 7-0 Champions League victory over Schalke.

REUTERS

Karius turns to Fifa over unpaid wages

PARIS • On-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has taken his complaint about unpaid wages by Besiktas to Fifa, world football's governing body said on Wednesday.

A report on goal.com said that the German was taking legal action against the Turkish giants over four months of wages he claims are outstanding. The 25-year-old joined Besiktas on a two-year loan deal last August in a bid to resurrect his career after a catastrophic display in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Real sign defender Militao from Porto

MADRID • Real Madrid have clinched a deal to sign Brazilian defender Eder Militao from Portuguese champions Porto in the summer, the two football clubs announced yesterday.

In a statement to the Portuguese stock exchange, Porto said Real had agreed to pay the player's release clause of €50 million (S$76.7 million).

He is the Spanish giants' first signing since Zinedine Zidane returned to the club as coach for a second spell this week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Shot clock for all ATP events next year

LONDON • Shot clocks will be used at every ATP Tour event from next year, the men's tennis organisation confirmed on Wednesday.

The 25-second countdown, designed to speed up play, was first used at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan in 2017 and was adopted at the last two Grand Slams - last year's US Open and this year's Australian Open.

The ATP announced the decision while rolling out its calendar for 2020 - a year that will start with the inaugural ATP Cup, a team event that will launch the season.

REUTERS