Sports World: Benitez to leave Newcastle post

Benitez to leave Newcastle post

LONDON • Manager Rafa Benitez will leave Newcastle United when his contract expires on Sunday, the Premier League football club announced yesterday.

Benitez, who arrived at St James' Park in March 2016, guided the team to 13th in the league last season.

Former Swansea and Birmingham manager Garry Monk is reportedly the favourite to replace the Spaniard, followed by Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

REUTERS

Barty's arm forces her out of Eastbourne

LONDON • New world No. 1 and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from this week's Eastbourne grass-court tournament after suffering a Wimbledon injury scare.

The 23-year-old, who became the first Australian woman to reach the top of the WTA rankings for 43 years on Sunday when she won the Birmingham Classic, aggravated an arm injury. However, she was optimistic of being ready in time for Wimbledon next Monday.

REUTERS