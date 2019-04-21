Sports World: Benitez intends to manage until he's 70

Benitez intends to manage until he's 70

LONDON • Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has said he plans to work as a manager until he is 70 and is desperate to have another chance to win the Champions League before he retires.

While his future is still uncertain, with his three-year deal at St James' Park set to expire on June 30 and a contract extension yet to be finalised, the 59-year-old has no plans to quit football even if he leaves the Magpies.

Holding up Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson, 71, as an example, Benitez also expressed his desire to be involved once again in the Champions League - a competition he won with Liverpool in 2005.

REUTERS

Henderson on course to tie Canadian record

OAHU • Canada's Brooke Henderson took another step towards defending her title, firing a three-under 69 yesterday for a share of the lead heading into the final round of the Lotte Championship.

The world No. 12 is tied with American Nelly Korda, who had a 71 to reach a total of 14-under 202 on the Ko Olina Golf Club course in Hawaii.

Henderson will equal compatriot Sandra Post for the most number of wins (eight) by a Canadian on the LPGA Tour with a victory today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lowry leads storm-hit RBC Heritage by one

LOS ANGELES • Shane Lowry led by one stroke with two holes left, after darkness suspended play in a rain-delayed second round of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage.

The Irish golfer was at nine-under 133, just one stroke ahead of American Trey Mullinax, who finished his round with a three-under 68 at the Harbour Town course in South Carolina, when a storm hit the area.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson was at seven under after shooting a four-under 67.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Boxer Miller fails second drugs test

NEW YORK • Jarrell Miller, who was denied a licence by New York boxing officials over a failed test in midweek, has failed a second drugs test, American media reported on Friday.

The American tested positive for human growth hormone (HGH), which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned list.

Miller's planned June 1 fight against world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua of Britain had already been scuppered by the first failed test, which came to light on Tuesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE