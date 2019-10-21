Sports World: Bencic captures Kremlin Cup

Bencic captures Kremlin Cup

MOSCOW • Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic yesterday fought back from a set down to beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 to lift the Kremlin Cup - a day after the 22-year-old clinched the final slot at the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

This is the first time that she has reached the WTA Finals, where she will line up against Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rooney's US stint ends on a sour note

WASHINGTON • Wayne Rooney's Major League Soccer adventure came to a sour end along with DC United's season on Saturday night, as Toronto FC secured a 5-1 extra-time play-off win to send the former England captain on to his next career stop.

Despite nearly two years in the United States, the former Manchester United forward failed to lead his side to a post-season victory, despite twice getting them to the play-offs.

He will now join English Championship side Derby as a player-coach in January.

REUTERS

Zidane blasts team after shock defeat

MADRID • Real Madrid's unbeaten start to the La Liga season came to an abrupt halt on Saturday night as Mallorca claimed a 1-0 upset win at a rocking Son Moix to climb out of the relegation zone.

Lago Junior's winner was enough to secure a memorable victory for the newly promoted hosts, who had managed only six goals in their opening eight games of their first season back in the top flight.

While Real were without Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard, coach Zinedine Zidane refused to use the absentees as a reason for the loss, admitting the players he put out "didn't show they have the level to play for Madrid today".

REUTERS

Siakam extends stay in Toronto for $177m

TORONTO • Pascal Siakam, a major contributor in Toronto's run to their maiden National Basketball Association crown last season, has signed a four-year maximum rookie contract extension for US$130 million (S$177 million), according to multiple reports on Saturday.

The Cameroonian forward, 25, signed the deal ahead of today's deadline for such extensions for 2016 draftees, ESPN and the Toronto Star reported.

He was voted the NBA's Most Improved Player last season, averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game for the Raptors last season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE