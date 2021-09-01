Sports World: Ben Davis moves to Oxford from Fulham

Ben Davis moves to Oxford from Fulham

LONDON • Thai Under-23 midfielder Ben Davis yesterday secured a deadline-day move from Championship side Fulham to English third-tier side Oxford United.

In 2018, he had signed for Fulham - who were in the Premier League then - becoming the first Singaporean footballer to do so with a top-tier English club.

He defaulted on national service to remain in England.

Semedo in court to face rape charges

ATHENS • Ruben Semedo, who plays for Greek football champions Olympiakos, was brought before an Athens public prosecutor on Monday on charges of raping a 17-year-old girl.

The 27-year-old Portugal defender was previously sold by Villarreal after being convicted of various violent offences in 2018, for which he was fined and banned from entering Spain for eight years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Biles' mental health issues began earlier

NEW YORK • Simone Biles said on Monday the mental health concerns that led to her dramatic withdrawal from several events at the Tokyo Olympics had begun before she even arrived in Japan.

In a video conversation with her mother released by sponsors Athleta, the four-gold medallist admitted her problems had built up over time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE