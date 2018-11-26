Sports World: Belgium win their first men's golf World Cup

Belgium win their first men's golf World Cup

MELBOURNE • Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry held off Mexico and a charging Australia to win Belgium's first men's golf World Cup by three shots in a "dream come true" yesterday.

The pair began the final day of foursomes action, where teammates take it in turns to play the same ball, with a five-stroke lead at Melbourne's Metropolitan Golf Club.

They holed out for a closing 68 and a 23-under 265 win, with Australia (65) and Mexico (66) joint second.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

TV refunds for botched Mickelson-Woods show

LAS VEGAS • Several American cable companies are issuing refunds to customers after a technical glitch prevented many from watching the start of the Phil Mickelson-Tiger Woods pay-per-view match in Las Vegas on Friday.

One of the first to announce the refund was Turner Broadcasting's Bleacher Report while Comcast also said it would return the US$19.99 (S$27.49) fee to customers.

The US$9 million match, which Mickelson won after beating Woods on the fourth play-off hole, had been billed as the sport's first pay-per-view event.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cilic is Croatia's hero in Davis Cup final

PARIS • Marin Cilic clinched Croatia's second Davis Cup tennis title after beating France's Lucas Pouille 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 6-3 to give his side a 3-1 win in the final at Lille's Stade Pierre Mauroy yesterday.

The powerful world No. 7 was relentless as he snuffed out any hope of a famous French fightback - giving his opponent little chance of sending the showpiece into a fifth rubber.

Pouille did not have a single break point and despite the partisan 22,000-strong crowd, it was the Croatian contingent, decked out in their famous red and white colours, that ended up celebrating.

REUTERS