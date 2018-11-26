Sports World: Belgium win their first men's golf World Cup

Belgium win their first men's golf World Cup
MELBOURNE • Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry held off Mexico and a charging Australia to win Belgium's first men's golf World Cup by three shots in a "dream come true" yesterday.
The pair began the final day of foursomes action, where teammates take it in turns to play the same ball, with a five-stroke lead at Melbourne's Metropolitan Golf Club.
They holed out for a closing 68 and a 23-under 265 win, with Australia (65) and Mexico (66) joint second.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
TV refunds for botched Mickelson-Woods show
LAS VEGAS • Several American cable companies are issuing refunds to customers after a technical glitch prevented many from watching the start of the Phil Mickelson-Tiger Woods pay-per-view match in Las Vegas on Friday.
One of the first to announce the refund was Turner Broadcasting's Bleacher Report while Comcast also said it would return the US$19.99 (S$27.49) fee to customers.
The US$9 million match, which Mickelson won after beating Woods on the fourth play-off hole, had been billed as the sport's first pay-per-view event.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Cilic is Croatia's hero in Davis Cup final
PARIS • Marin Cilic clinched Croatia's second Davis Cup tennis title after beating France's Lucas Pouille 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 6-3 to give his side a 3-1 win in the final at Lille's Stade Pierre Mauroy yesterday.
The powerful world No. 7 was relentless as he snuffed out any hope of a famous French fightback - giving his opponent little chance of sending the showpiece into a fifth rubber.
Pouille did not have a single break point and despite the partisan 22,000-strong crowd, it was the Croatian contingent, decked out in their famous red and white colours, that ended up celebrating.
REUTERS