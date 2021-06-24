Sports World: BeIN to screen Uefa matches in S'pore

BeIN to screen Uefa matches in S'pore

DOHA • Qatar's BeIN Media Group yesterday announced a new media rights deal with Uefa to broadcast its major competitions in seven Asian countries until 2024.

BeIN will continue to broadcast Champions League and Europa League games in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore, with rights to Thailand, Cambodia and Laos for 2021-22 to 2023-24 seasons.

The deal also includes rights to the Europa Conference League.

REUTERS

UCI suspends Bracke for harassment

BRUSSELS • World cycling's governing body UCI yesterday suspended Marc Bracke, the women's team manager of Belgian outfit Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport, for three years for sexual harassment following allegations made by riders.

The UCI opened an investigation in March last year after American Sara Youmans and Canadian Maggie Coles-Lyster accused him of acting inappropriately. Bracke will be appealing against his ban.

REUTERS

Fanatics gets new F1 deal for driving sales

LONDON • Formula One has extended a partnership with sports merchandise retailer Fanatics after a US-led surge in sales, the Liberty Media-owned sport said on Tuesday.

F1 added that sales on its official online store had grown 40 per cent globally last year, with this year's growth "growing by triple digits".

REUTERS

Japan MotoGP off, Thai race shifted

PARIS • MotoGP confirmed yesterday that the race scheduled for Japan has been cancelled due to Covid-19 and that the US race will now take its place on Oct 3.

The race in Thailand has been moved to Oct 17 as part of the calendar rejig of the season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE