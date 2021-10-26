Sports World: Beijing Games unveils first playbook for virus

Beijing Games unveils first playbook for virus

BEIJING • Competitors in the Feb 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics will be subject to daily tests for Covid-19 and required to remain in a closed loop that includes transport between the various games venues, organisers said in guidelines released yesterday.

China, which has a zero-case policy, has already said international spectators will not be allowed to enter the country for the Games.

Participants will need to be tested for the virus before arrival, and athletes and team officials must be vaccinated to avoid 21 days in quarantine, with some exceptions for medical reasons granted on a case-by-case basis.

REUTERS

Jordan's rookie season shoes fetch record $2m

LONDON • A pair of sneakers worn by former National Basketball Association superstar Michael Jordan early in his career sold for nearly US$1.5 million (S$2 million) on Sunday, setting a record price at an auction for game-worn footwear, Sotheby's said.

The white leather shoes with the red Nike swoosh and soles were worn by the icon in the fifth game of his 1984-85 rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, when the Jordan brand was only just taking off as a sensation both on and off the court.

The astronomical price easily beat the record held by a pair of Nike Air Jordans which sold for US$615,000 at a Christie's auction in August last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fans' behaviour violent and disdainful: Barca

BARCELONA • Barcelona on Sunday condemned the "violent and disdainful acts" faced by their coach Ronald Koeman when he left the Nou Camp after a 2-1 La Liga defeat by rivals Real Madrid.

Videos on social media showed people surrounding the Dutchman's car and blocking it from moving, voicing their anger over the Catalan giants' fourth straight Clasico loss.

Barcelona tweeted they would "take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again".

REUTERS