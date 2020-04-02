Sports World: Beijing face 'special' back-to back Olympics

Beijing face 'special' back-to back Olympics

BEIJING • Beijing 2022 organisers have said they face "a special situation" after the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics means there are fewer than six months between the Summer and Winter Games. With the Beijing Games beginning on Feb 4, 2022, and the Tokyo Games ending on Aug 8, 2021, there is the unusual challenge of almost back-to-back Olympics.

A Chinese official told Xinhua news agency that the organisers would be drawing up a detailed assessment on how best to deal with the issue.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Marseille's former president is virus victim

DAKAR • Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died aged 68 after contracting the coronavirus, the Ligue 1 football club announced on Tuesday. The first black man to take charge of a top-tier European side, the Chad-born Diouf led the club between 2005 to 2009 and laid the foundations for their French league triumph in 2010.

He was hospitalised in Dakar after being infected in the country, becoming Senegal's first Covid-19 fatality.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hungary world swim champ hit by Covid-19

BUDAPEST • World 200m butterfly champion and 2016 Rio Games bronze medallist Boglarka Kapas announced on her Facebook page on Tuesday night that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hungary's swimming association yesterday revealed she was one of nine swimmers on its national team to contract Covid-19.

REUTERS