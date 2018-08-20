Sports World: Behe scores brace in chase for Golden Boot

Behe scores brace in chase for Golden Boot

Warriors FC striker Jonathan Behe boosted his chances for the Singapore Premier League Golden Boot when the Frenchman grabbed a brace in a 2-2 draw with Balestier Khalsa at Toa Payoh Stadium yesterday to take his tally to 17, two behind Albirex Niigata's Shuhei Hoshino.

The Warriors remain fifth in the nine-team league on 28 points with three games to play. Balestier are two points behind in sixth spot with two games to play. Albirex won the title on July 22.

Snedeker leads Wyndham by one after third round

WASHINGTON • Brandt Snedeker shot a two-under 68 to cling to a one-stroke lead over fellow American Brian Gay (62) and Canadian David Hearn (64) after the third round at the Wyndham Championship.

Snedeker posted a 16-under 194 total and was among 30 players who completed the round yesterday following the previous day's weather delay. There were 22 players within six strokes of the packed leaderboard.

REUTERS

Three tied at top while Lexi cops 1-shot penalty

LOS ANGELES • South Korea's Ko Jin-young joined a three-way tie for the lead on Saturday, after carding a second-round six-under 66 at the weather-delayed LPGA tournament in Indianapolis.

Ko joined South Korean Park Sung-hyun and American Lizette Salas atop the leaderboard on 13 under through 36 holes at the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course.

Meanwhile, American golfer Lexi Thompson received a one-stroke penalty for a rules violation.

REUTERS

Barca coast with Messi double and Coutinho goal

MADRID • Two goals from Lionel Messi either side of a Philippe Coutinho strike allowed Barcelona to start their defence of the Spanish LaLiga football title with a 3-0 win over Alaves at the Nou Camp on Saturday night.

Wearing the captain's armband following the departure of Andres Iniesta to Japan, Messi stepped up to send a cheeky second-half free kick under the defensive wall and into the net for the opener. That was Barca's 6,000th LaLiga goal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE