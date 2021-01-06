Sports World: Becker's ex-coach Brett dies at 67

Becker's ex-coach Brett dies at 67

MELBOURNE • Australian Bob Brett, who coached former tennis world No. 1 Boris Becker in his standout 1989 season during which he won Wimbledon and the US Open, yesterday died of cancer at the age of 67.

In a 46-year career, Brett also worked with Johan Kriek, Goran Ivanisevic, Mats Wilander and Marin Cilic, as well as many national tennis associations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

McLaren's Norris tests positive for Covid-19

LONDON • McLaren driver Lando Norris has become the fourth Formula One driver to test positive for Covid-19 after seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll last season.

McLaren said yesterday that Norris had returned a positive result on Monday in Dubai, where he is on holiday before the team's training camp. The 21-year-old is now self-isolating.

Meanwhile, Alexander Albon, who lost his seat to Perez for next season, will compete in selected rounds of the German Touring Car Championship (DTM).

REUTERS

Six Nations' Feb 6 start date set to stay

LONDON • England's governing Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday that it expects this year's Six Nations to go ahead as scheduled despite the rising number of coronavirus cases in Britain, Ireland and the rest of Europe, but is monitoring the situation.

The latest edition of Europe's annual showpiece rugby union tournament is set to begin on Feb 6, with no spectators.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE